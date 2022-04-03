Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) PT Lowered to $37.00 at Truist Financial

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Truist Financial from $45.00 to $37.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Tempur Sealy International’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.09 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.54 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.24 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.32 EPS.

TPX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Tempur Sealy International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tempur Sealy International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $41.75.

Shares of NYSE TPX opened at $28.05 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.97. The company has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 9.17, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.86. Tempur Sealy International has a 52-week low of $26.90 and a 52-week high of $50.51.

Tempur Sealy International ( NYSE:TPX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 190.50%. The business’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tempur Sealy International will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a boost from Tempur Sealy International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.07%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPX. FMR LLC raised its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 917,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,935,000 after acquiring an additional 120,656 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 1,581.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 134,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,760,000 after buying an additional 126,541 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 117,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,597,000 after buying an additional 13,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,831,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,788,000 after buying an additional 107,381 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

