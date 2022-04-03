Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) PT Lowered to $42.00

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at KeyCorp from $46.00 to $42.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s target price suggests a potential upside of 49.73% from the company’s previous close. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Tempur Sealy International’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.03 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.50 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.00 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on TPX. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush dropped their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Raymond James dropped their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.75.

Tempur Sealy International stock opened at $28.05 on Friday. Tempur Sealy International has a twelve month low of $26.90 and a twelve month high of $50.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.86.

Tempur Sealy International ( NYSE:TPX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.08). Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 190.50% and a net margin of 12.66%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Tempur Sealy International will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 0.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,968,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,113,000 after buying an additional 83,098 shares during the period. David J Yvars Group boosted its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 5,851.9% during the fourth quarter. David J Yvars Group now owns 9,074,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,074,000 after buying an additional 8,921,605 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 64.8% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,342,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,243,000 after buying an additional 2,100,141 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 5.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,122,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,551,000 after buying an additional 199,818 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,989,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,647,000 after buying an additional 404,561 shares during the period. 93.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

