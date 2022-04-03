Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Shares Gap Up to $4.87

Shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.87, but opened at $5.23. Tencent Music Entertainment Group shares last traded at $5.14, with a volume of 558,071 shares trading hands.
A number of research firms have issued reports on TME. Citigroup cut their target price on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $8.50 to $7.10 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $6.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Benchmark began coverage on Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. China Renaissance Securities cut Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.30 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.41.
The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.26 and a 200-day moving average of $6.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.56.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 51,483,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,662,000 after acquiring an additional 668,196 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 106.8% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 35,466,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,944,000 after purchasing an additional 18,317,700 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 14,534,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589,420 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,281,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. increased its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 12,960,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082,152 shares in the last quarter.
About Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)
Tencent Music Entertainment Group engages in the operation of an online music entertainment platform. Its platform comprises of online music, online karaoke, and music-centric live streaming products. The company was founded on June 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.
