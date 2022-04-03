Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.71 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN – Get Rating) to post earnings of $0.71 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Tenneco’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.38 to $1.04. Tenneco posted earnings of $1.09 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 34.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tenneco will report full-year earnings of $4.31 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.05 to $5.75. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $6.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.33 to $6.91. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Tenneco.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The auto parts company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.18 billion. Tenneco had a return on equity of 59.64% and a net margin of 0.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.68 EPS.

TEN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Tenneco from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Tenneco from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Tenneco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Tenneco from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $8.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tenneco in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

TEN stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.28. The company had a trading volume of 622,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,124,561. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.52 and a beta of 2.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.03 and a 200 day moving average of $13.46. Tenneco has a fifty-two week low of $9.51 and a fifty-two week high of $22.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TEN. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Tenneco during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in shares of Tenneco in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tenneco by 134.1% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,687 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Tenneco by 218.6% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,830 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,628 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Tenneco in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. 71.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, and powertrain products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, motorsport, and aftermarket customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Motorparts, Performance Solutions, Clean Air, and Powertrain. The Motorparts segment offers shock and strut, steering and suspension, braking, sealing, emissions control, engine, and maintenance products under the Monroe, Champion, Ã-hlins, MOOG, Walker, Fel-Pro, Wagner, Ferodo, Rancho, Thrush, National, Sealed Power, and other brands.

