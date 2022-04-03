Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tenneco (NYSE:TEN – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the auto parts company’s stock.
A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on TEN. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Tenneco from a buy rating to a hold rating and raised their target price for the company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Tenneco from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their price target for the company from $8.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Tenneco from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price target for the company from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Tenneco from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.00.
Tenneco stock opened at $18.28 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.52 and a beta of 2.09. Tenneco has a 1-year low of $9.51 and a 1-year high of $22.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.67.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TEN. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tenneco by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 194,232 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,304,000 after buying an additional 40,678 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Tenneco by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 47,908 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after buying an additional 6,059 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Tenneco by 87.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 161,902 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,128,000 after buying an additional 75,482 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Tenneco by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 334,867 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,470,000 after buying an additional 17,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Tenneco by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 808,565 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $15,621,000 after buying an additional 144,056 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.81% of the company’s stock.
About Tenneco (Get Rating)
Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, and powertrain products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, motorsport, and aftermarket customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Motorparts, Performance Solutions, Clean Air, and Powertrain. The Motorparts segment offers shock and strut, steering and suspension, braking, sealing, emissions control, engine, and maintenance products under the Monroe, Champion, Ã-hlins, MOOG, Walker, Fel-Pro, Wagner, Ferodo, Rancho, Thrush, National, Sealed Power, and other brands.
