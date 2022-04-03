Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tenneco (NYSE:TEN – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on TEN. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Tenneco from a buy rating to a hold rating and raised their target price for the company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Tenneco from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their price target for the company from $8.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Tenneco from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price target for the company from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Tenneco from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Tenneco stock opened at $18.28 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.52 and a beta of 2.09. Tenneco has a 1-year low of $9.51 and a 1-year high of $22.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.67.

Tenneco ( NYSE:TEN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The auto parts company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.18 billion. Tenneco had a net margin of 0.19% and a return on equity of 59.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.68 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tenneco will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TEN. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tenneco by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 194,232 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,304,000 after buying an additional 40,678 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Tenneco by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 47,908 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after buying an additional 6,059 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Tenneco by 87.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 161,902 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,128,000 after buying an additional 75,482 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Tenneco by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 334,867 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,470,000 after buying an additional 17,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Tenneco by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 808,565 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $15,621,000 after buying an additional 144,056 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.81% of the company’s stock.

Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, and powertrain products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, motorsport, and aftermarket customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Motorparts, Performance Solutions, Clean Air, and Powertrain. The Motorparts segment offers shock and strut, steering and suspension, braking, sealing, emissions control, engine, and maintenance products under the Monroe, Champion, Ã-hlins, MOOG, Walker, Fel-Pro, Wagner, Ferodo, Rancho, Thrush, National, Sealed Power, and other brands.

