Ternium (NYSE:TX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ternium (NYSE:TX – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on TX. Scotiabank raised shares of Ternium from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and cut their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Ternium in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research raised shares of Ternium from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ternium from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ternium has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $57.60.

Get Ternium alerts:

TX stock opened at $47.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Ternium has a one year low of $32.46 and a one year high of $56.86. The stock has a market cap of $9.47 billion, a PE ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.47.

Ternium ( NYSE:TX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $5.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.94 by $0.14. Ternium had a net margin of 23.77% and a return on equity of 35.97%. The business had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.11 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Ternium will post 9.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $1.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a yield of 5.9%. This is a boost from Ternium’s previous annual dividend of $0.80. Ternium’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.11%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TX. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Ternium by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,947,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $215,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197,260 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Ternium by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,075,788 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,033,000 after purchasing an additional 114,543 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its holdings in Ternium by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,841,782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $77,907,000 after purchasing an additional 109,120 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Ternium by 53.1% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,514,817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,077,000 after purchasing an additional 525,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Ternium by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,413,564 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,794,000 after purchasing an additional 247,138 shares in the last quarter. 14.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ternium Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ternium SA engages in the manufacturing and trade of steel products. The firm offers its products to construction, automotive, manufacturing, home appliances, packaging, energy, and transport industries. It operates through the Steel and Mining segments. The Steel segment include slabs, billets, and round bars; hot-rolled coils and sheets; bars and stirrups; wire rods; tin plate; hot dipped galvanized and electrogalvanized sheets; and pre-painted sheets, steel pipes, and tubular products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ternium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ternium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.