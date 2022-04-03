Tesco (LON:TSCO) Earns “Buy” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Tesco (LON:TSCO – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 325 ($4.26) price target on shares of Tesco in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.93) price objective on shares of Tesco in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Tesco from GBX 308 ($4.03) to GBX 327 ($4.28) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Tesco in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 330 ($4.32) price objective on shares of Tesco in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 320.50 ($4.20).

LON:TSCO opened at GBX 279 ($3.65) on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 285.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 279.89. Tesco has a 52-week low of GBX 219.40 ($2.87) and a 52-week high of GBX 304.10 ($3.98). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.80, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of £21.30 billion and a PE ratio of 3.30.

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing and retail banking activities. It provides food products in stores and online; and operates mobile virtual network. The company is also involved in the food wholesaling activities; and provision of banking, insurance, and money services.

