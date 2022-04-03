TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TFF Pharmaceuticals Inc. is an early-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of inhalation products for the treatment of chronic respiratory diseases and lung conditions. TFF Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in Austin, Texas. “

Separately, B. Riley cut their price target on TFF Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 29th.

Shares of TFFP opened at $6.45 on Wednesday. TFF Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $5.09 and a one year high of $13.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.65 million, a P/E ratio of -5.16 and a beta of 2.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.18 and a 200 day moving average of $7.18.

TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.12). TFF Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 61.58% and a negative net margin of 35,272.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.26) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that TFF Pharmaceuticals will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFFP. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in TFF Pharmaceuticals by 2,166.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 16,447 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals by 30.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 6,512 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $422,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals by 46.4% in the third quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 12,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 75,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 3,950 shares in the last quarter. 23.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TFF Pharmaceuticals

TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drug products based on its patented Thin Film Freezing, or TFF, technology platform in the United States and Australia. It intends to initially focus on the development of inhaled dry powder drugs for the treatment of pulmonary diseases and conditions.

