TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Stock Price Down 4.8%

TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 4.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $100.94 and last traded at $101.42. 6,474 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 244,885 shares. The stock had previously closed at $106.51.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Desjardins boosted their price objective on TFI International from C$161.00 to C$173.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised TFI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. TD Securities raised TFI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $145.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Wolfe Research raised TFI International from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform market weight” rating on shares of TFI International in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TFI International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.26.

Get TFI International alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $103.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.89. The company has a market cap of $9.24 billion, a PE ratio of 16.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

TFI International ( NYSE:TFII Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. TFI International had a return on equity of 24.44% and a net margin of 8.24%. TFI International’s quarterly revenue was up 90.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TFI International Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. TFI International’s payout ratio is 17.28%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFII. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its position in TFI International by 619.2% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 405,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,459,000 after buying an additional 348,965 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in TFI International by 528.9% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 225,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,295,000 after buying an additional 189,672 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in TFI International by 515.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 220,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,612,000 after purchasing an additional 184,426 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in TFI International by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,106,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,104,000 after purchasing an additional 55,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in TFI International by 138.8% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 88,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,917,000 after purchasing an additional 51,392 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.02% of the company’s stock.

TFI International Company Profile (NYSE:TFII)

TFI International, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics. The Package and Courier segment consists of pickup, transport, and delivery of items across North America.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.