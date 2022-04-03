The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Bought by Avantax Planning Partners Inc.

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 25.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,605 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Allstate by 102.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,500,378 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $584,510,000 after acquiring an additional 2,281,743 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Allstate by 7.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,363,289 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $428,239,000 after acquiring an additional 230,335 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Allstate by 7.9% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,226,073 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $283,401,000 after acquiring an additional 163,119 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Allstate by 5.3% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,583,880 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $201,644,000 after acquiring an additional 80,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate in the fourth quarter worth approximately $184,428,000. 74.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ALL shares. UBS Group upgraded Allstate from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $126.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $111.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Raymond James upgraded Allstate from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Allstate in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Allstate has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.00.

In other Allstate news, CFO Mario Rizzo sold 25,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.57, for a total transaction of $3,143,675.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 1,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.25, for a total value of $200,305.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 30,300 shares of company stock valued at $3,715,590. Insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ALL opened at $139.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.61. The stock has a market cap of $38.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.79. The Allstate Co. has a 1 year low of $106.11 and a 1 year high of $141.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $10.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 3.16%. The business’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.87 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 9.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This is a boost from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is 66.67%.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

