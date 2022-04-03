The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Purchased by Annex Advisory Services LLC

Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,175 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 653 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avion Wealth increased its position in Coca-Cola by 736.1% during the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 37.0% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. 67.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on KO shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a $66.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.25.

In related news, insider Henrique Braun sold 9,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.91, for a total value of $565,310.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 26,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total value of $1,617,539.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 476,446 shares of company stock worth $29,168,888. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KO traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $62.87. 12,644,879 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,737,895. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.95. The company has a market cap of $272.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.66. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $52.28 and a 1-year high of $63.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.21% and a net margin of 25.28%. The business had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This is a boost from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 77.88%.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

