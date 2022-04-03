The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) Stock Price Down 2.3%

The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO – Get Rating) fell 2.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $6.42 and last traded at $6.46. 21,290 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,708,160 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.61.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The GEO Group in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The GEO Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th.
The stock has a market capitalization of $813.52 million, a P/E ratio of 12.53, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.36.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The GEO Group during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The GEO Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in shares of The GEO Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of The GEO Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new stake in The GEO Group during the third quarter worth $83,000. 80.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO)
The GEO Group, Inc owns, leases, and manages secure facilities, processing centers, and reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Secure Services, Electronic Monitoring and Supervision Services, Reentry Services, and International Services.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on The GEO Group (GEO)
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
- 3 Stocks Under $50 a Share to Buy Now
- 3 Best Telemedicine Stocks for Investors
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/28 – 4/1
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
Receive News & Ratings for The GEO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The GEO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.