The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) a €241.00 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €241.00 ($264.84) price objective on Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group set a €196.00 ($215.38) price target on Pernod Ricard in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley set a €240.00 ($263.74) target price on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €220.00 ($241.76) price target on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Barclays set a €255.00 ($280.22) price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €215.00 ($236.26) target price on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €228.46 ($251.06).

Shares of RI stock opened at €199.25 ($218.96) on Thursday. Pernod Ricard has a 12-month low of €107.25 ($117.86) and a 12-month high of €136.25 ($149.73). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €189.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €197.64.

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. It offers its products under various brands. The company was founded in 1805 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

