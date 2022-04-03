The Goldman Sachs Group Begins Coverage on Offerpad Solutions (NYSE:OPAD)

The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Offerpad Solutions (NYSE:OPAD – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Offerpad Solutions from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. JMP Securities restated a buy rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Offerpad Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Offerpad Solutions in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They set a market perform rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Offerpad Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They set an overweight rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Offerpad Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Offerpad Solutions currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of 9.50.

OPAD stock opened at 5.10 on Wednesday. Offerpad Solutions has a one year low of 2.96 and a one year high of 20.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of 4.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of 6.56.

Offerpad Solutions ( NYSE:OPAD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported 0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of -0.09 by 0.14. The firm had revenue of 867.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 673.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Offerpad Solutions will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ryan Ohara acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of 4.17 per share, with a total value of 41,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kenneth D. Degiorgio acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of 3.98 per share, with a total value of 99,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Offerpad Solutions by 880.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 3,521 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Offerpad Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Offerpad Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Offerpad Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Offerpad Solutions in the third quarter valued at $97,000. 7.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Offerpad Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

Offerpad Solutions Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in buying, selling, renting, and renovating properties to homeowners in the United States. It operates iBuying, a real estate solutions platform for on-demand customer. The company provides customer-centric experience, which enables them to sell and buy homes online with streamlined access to ancillary services, such as mortgage and title insurance services.

