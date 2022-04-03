The Goldman Sachs Group Downgrades Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) to Neutral

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) was downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a $61.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $68.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 25.00% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. TheStreet cut shares of Dell Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Dell Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Dell Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $35.57 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Dell Technologies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.69.

Shares of Dell Technologies stock opened at $48.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $37.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.92, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. Dell Technologies has a twelve month low of $44.47 and a twelve month high of $61.54.

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.23). Dell Technologies had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 87.33%. The business had revenue of $27.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Dell Technologies will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Howard D. Elias sold 67,613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.67, for a total transaction of $3,696,402.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider William F. Scannell sold 124,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.52, for a total transaction of $6,674,907.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 257,226 shares of company stock worth $13,783,489. Insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its position in Dell Technologies by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 10,314 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $154,105,000. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in Dell Technologies by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,525 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 10,760 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 92.2% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 32,177 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,808,000 after acquiring an additional 15,433 shares during the last quarter. 32.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports Information technology solutions, products, and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

