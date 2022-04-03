The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Man Wah (OTCMKTS:MAWHY) to Neutral

The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Man Wah (OTCMKTS:MAWHY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
Man Wah stock opened at $20.44 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.38 and its 200 day moving average is $31.26. Man Wah has a 52-week low of $20.44 and a 52-week high of $51.76.
About Man Wah (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Man Wah (MAWHY)
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
- 3 Stocks Under $50 a Share to Buy Now
- 3 Best Telemedicine Stocks for Investors
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/28 – 4/1
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
Receive News & Ratings for Man Wah Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Man Wah and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.