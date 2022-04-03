The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Man Wah (OTCMKTS:MAWHY) to Neutral

The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Man Wah (OTCMKTS:MAWHY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Man Wah stock opened at $20.44 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.38 and its 200 day moving average is $31.26. Man Wah has a 52-week low of $20.44 and a 52-week high of $51.76.

Man Wah Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and distributes sofas and ancillary products. The company operates through Sofa and Ancillary Products, Other Products, Other Business, and Home Group Business segments. It offers sofas under the CHEERS brand; mattresses under the Enlanda brand; panel furniture and furniture accessories; sofas, sofa-beds, beds, armchairs, and accessories under the Fleming brand name; and chairs, smart furniture spare parts, etc.

