The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the investment management company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Odeon Capital Group lowered The Goldman Sachs Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $556.00 to $505.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $480.00 to $455.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $445.00 to $418.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $598.00 to $574.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $435.65.

Shares of NYSE GS traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $330.22. The stock had a trading volume of 2,444,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,364,076. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The firm has a market cap of $111.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $344.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $375.41. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 52-week low of $318.55 and a 52-week high of $426.16.

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $10.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.10 by ($1.29). The firm had revenue of $12.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.09 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 33.29% and a return on equity of 22.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $12.08 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 38.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 13.48%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2,475.0% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. 71.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

