The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates “€13.00” Price Target for Iberdrola (BME:IBE)

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.00 ($14.29) price objective on Iberdrola (BME:IBE – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on IBE. Jefferies Financial Group set a €11.50 ($12.64) price objective on shares of Iberdrola in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. UBS Group set a €12.20 ($13.41) target price on shares of Iberdrola in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €12.00 ($13.19) target price on shares of Iberdrola in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays set a €14.20 ($15.60) target price on shares of Iberdrola in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €11.20 ($12.31) target price on shares of Iberdrola in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €12.05 ($13.24).

Get Iberdrola alerts:

Iberdrola has a one year low of €5.87 ($6.45) and a one year high of €7.30 ($8.02).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Iberdrola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iberdrola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.