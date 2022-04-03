The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates “€9.70” Price Target for Commerzbank (ETR:CBK)

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €9.70 ($10.66) price target on Commerzbank (ETR:CBK – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €11.00 ($12.09) target price on Commerzbank in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Warburg Research set a €6.75 ($7.42) target price on Commerzbank in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Berenberg Bank set a €7.00 ($7.69) target price on Commerzbank in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €7.80 ($8.57) price target on Commerzbank in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €8.10 ($8.90) price target on Commerzbank in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €8.17 ($8.98).

CBK opened at €7.18 ($7.89) on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of €7.58 and a 200 day moving average of €6.86. Commerzbank has a 52-week low of €4.70 ($5.16) and a 52-week high of €9.51 ($10.45). The stock has a market cap of $8.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.93.

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

