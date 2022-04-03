The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday.
Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Liberty Braves Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. TheStreet lowered The Liberty Braves Group from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The Liberty Braves Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Liberty Braves Group presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.67.
NASDAQ BATRK traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $27.89. 58,669 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,476. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.06. The Liberty Braves Group has a fifty-two week low of $24.17 and a fifty-two week high of $31.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.48 and a beta of 0.90.
The Liberty Braves Group Company Profile
The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club, various assets and liabilities associated with ANLBC's stadium, and mixed-use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.
