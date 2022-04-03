The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Liberty Braves Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. TheStreet lowered The Liberty Braves Group from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The Liberty Braves Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Liberty Braves Group presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.67.

Get The Liberty Braves Group alerts:

NASDAQ BATRK traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $27.89. 58,669 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,476. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.06. The Liberty Braves Group has a fifty-two week low of $24.17 and a fifty-two week high of $31.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.48 and a beta of 0.90.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shapiro Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 2.0% during the third quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 2,229,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,908,000 after acquiring an additional 44,594 shares in the last quarter. Broad Bay Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 2.3% during the third quarter. Broad Bay Capital Management LP now owns 2,213,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,467,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,200,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,738,000 after purchasing an additional 5,369 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 768,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,588,000 after purchasing an additional 3,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 722,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,294,000 after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.66% of the company’s stock.

The Liberty Braves Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club, various assets and liabilities associated with ANLBC's stadium, and mixed-use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty Braves Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty Braves Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.