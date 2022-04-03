The New York Times Company (NYT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.09 on April 21st

The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This is an increase from New York Times’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.

New York Times has a payout ratio of 26.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect New York Times to earn $1.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.7%.

Get New York Times alerts:

NYSE NYT opened at $46.05 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.62. The firm has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.70 and a beta of 0.82. New York Times has a 1 year low of $37.27 and a 1 year high of $56.19.

New York Times ( NYSE:NYT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.08. New York Times had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 15.09%. The business had revenue of $594.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $579.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that New York Times will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

New York Times declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

NYT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research downgraded New York Times from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on New York Times in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other New York Times news, EVP Diane Brayton sold 9,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.44, for a total transaction of $414,358.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Levien Meredith A. Kopit sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.78, for a total transaction of $427,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NYT. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of New York Times by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,896,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,208,000 after purchasing an additional 373,181 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of New York Times by 240.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 872,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,018,000 after purchasing an additional 616,180 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of New York Times by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 711,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,355,000 after purchasing an additional 46,854 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of New York Times by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 391,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,899,000 after purchasing an additional 18,092 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of New York Times by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 121,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,876,000 after purchasing an additional 2,848 shares during the period. 92.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New York Times Company Profile (Get Rating)

The New York Times Co is a media organization, which engages in creating, collecting, and distributing news and information. It operates through the news product and other interest-specific products, and related content and services. It offers newspapers, print, and digital products and investments. The firm manages The New York Times, NYTimes.com, and mobile applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for New York Times Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Times and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.