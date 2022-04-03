The New York Times Company (NYT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.09 on April 21st

The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This is an increase from New York Times’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.
New York Times has a payout ratio of 26.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect New York Times to earn $1.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.7%.
NYSE NYT opened at $46.05 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.62. The firm has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.70 and a beta of 0.82. New York Times has a 1 year low of $37.27 and a 1 year high of $56.19.
New York Times declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.
NYT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research downgraded New York Times from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on New York Times in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
In other New York Times news, EVP Diane Brayton sold 9,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.44, for a total transaction of $414,358.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Levien Meredith A. Kopit sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.78, for a total transaction of $427,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NYT. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of New York Times by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,896,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,208,000 after purchasing an additional 373,181 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of New York Times by 240.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 872,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,018,000 after purchasing an additional 616,180 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of New York Times by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 711,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,355,000 after purchasing an additional 46,854 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of New York Times by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 391,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,899,000 after purchasing an additional 18,092 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of New York Times by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 121,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,876,000 after purchasing an additional 2,848 shares during the period. 92.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
New York Times Company Profile (Get Rating)
The New York Times Co is a media organization, which engages in creating, collecting, and distributing news and information. It operates through the news product and other interest-specific products, and related content and services. It offers newspapers, print, and digital products and investments. The firm manages The New York Times, NYTimes.com, and mobile applications.
