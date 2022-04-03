The Restaurant Group (OTCMKTS:RSTGF) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Restaurant Group (OTCMKTS:RSTGF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Restaurant Group plc operates branded restaurants and pubs. Its brand portfolio includes Frankie & Benny’s, Chiquito, Coast to Coast, Garfunkel’s, Brunning & Price, Joe’s Kitchen and TRG Concessions. The company operates primarily in United Kingdom. Restaurant Group plc is based in London, United Kingdom. “

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on RSTGF. Barclays downgraded The Restaurant Group from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of The Restaurant Group to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of The Restaurant Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

OTCMKTS RSTGF opened at $0.85 on Thursday. The Restaurant Group has a 52 week low of $0.06 and a 52 week high of $1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.14.

The Restaurant Group Company Profile

The Restaurant Group plc operates restaurants and pubs in the United Kingdom. Its brands include Wagamama, Frankie & Benny's, Brunning & Price, Chiquito, Coast to Coast, Firejacks, Garfunkel's, and Joe's Kitchen. The company also operates TRG concessions that provide table and counter services, as well as sandwich shops, pubs, and bars.

