The Restaurant Group (OTCMKTS:RSTGF) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Restaurant Group (OTCMKTS:RSTGF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Restaurant Group plc operates branded restaurants and pubs. Its brand portfolio includes Frankie & Benny’s, Chiquito, Coast to Coast, Garfunkel’s, Brunning & Price, Joe’s Kitchen and TRG Concessions. The company operates primarily in United Kingdom. Restaurant Group plc is based in London, United Kingdom. “
A number of other research analysts also recently commented on RSTGF. Barclays downgraded The Restaurant Group from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of The Restaurant Group to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of The Restaurant Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.
The Restaurant Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
The Restaurant Group plc operates restaurants and pubs in the United Kingdom. Its brands include Wagamama, Frankie & Benny's, Brunning & Price, Chiquito, Coast to Coast, Firejacks, Garfunkel's, and Joe's Kitchen. The company also operates TRG concessions that provide table and counter services, as well as sandwich shops, pubs, and bars.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on The Restaurant Group (RSTGF)
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
- 3 Stocks Under $50 a Share to Buy Now
- 3 Best Telemedicine Stocks for Investors
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/28 – 4/1
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Restaurant Group (RSTGF)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for The Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.