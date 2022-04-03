The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGPYY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Sage Group plc supplies business management software, services and support to small and medium sized businesses. The Company’s products includes accounting, payroll, customer relationship management, financial forecasting, payment processing, job costing, human resources, business intelligence, taxation and other products for accountants, business stationery, development platforms, e-business and enterprise resource planning. Sage Group’s products find its application in the healthcare, human resource and payroll, construction/real estate, transport/distribution, payment processing, accountancy, manufacturing, retail, and automotive distribution industries. The products offered by the Company are majorly developed and supported locally. The Sage Group plc is headquartered in Newcastle upon Tyne, the United Kingdom. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on SGPYY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of The Sage Group from GBX 570 ($7.47) to GBX 590 ($7.73) and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Redburn Partners raised shares of The Sage Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of The Sage Group from GBX 970 ($12.71) to GBX 880 ($11.53) in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of The Sage Group from GBX 900 ($11.79) to GBX 890 ($11.66) in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $602.50.

OTCMKTS:SGPYY opened at $37.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.50. The Sage Group has a 1-year low of $33.41 and a 1-year high of $47.89.

The Sage Group Plc engages in the provision of business management solutions. It offers accounting, enterprise resource planning and payroll software. It operates through the following business segments: Northern Europe, Central and Southern Europe, and North America. The company was founded by David Goldman, Paul Muller, and Graham Wylie in 1981 and is headquartered in Newcastle-upon-Tyne, the United Kingdom.

