The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Holdings Raised by Tufton Capital Management

Tufton Capital Management increased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 94,334 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney comprises approximately 2.2% of Tufton Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Tufton Capital Management’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $14,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DIS. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Syverson Strege & Co boosted its position in Walt Disney by 384.8% during the 4th quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 160 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total transaction of $29,945.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.60, for a total value of $1,586,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,436 shares of company stock worth $5,917,168. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Macquarie reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.72.

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $137.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.43 billion, a PE ratio of 81.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.17. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $128.38 and a 12-month high of $191.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $142.10 and its 200-day moving average is $155.09.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.20 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 4.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

