Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Thermon Group (NYSE:THR – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Thermon Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. TheStreet upgraded Thermon Group from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, February 4th.

NYSE:THR opened at $16.25 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $541.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.43 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.35. Thermon Group has a 1 year low of $15.59 and a 1 year high of $20.35.

Thermon Group ( NYSE:THR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $100.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.75 million. Thermon Group had a return on equity of 5.14% and a net margin of 3.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Thermon Group will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Thermon Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $359,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Thermon Group by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 168,887 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,923,000 after buying an additional 30,912 shares during the period. Clifford Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thermon Group by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 23,885 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 926 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thermon Group by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 23,068 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 2,310 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Thermon Group by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 54,481 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $929,000 after buying an additional 3,917 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.19% of the company’s stock.

Thermon Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc provides engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries worldwide. Its products include electric heating products, such as air heaters and heating accessories, boilers and calorifiers, controlling and monitoring solutions, heat tracing systems, tank heating systems, thermostats, and system accessories, as well as band, strip, tubular, immersion, and process heaters; and gas heating products, including enclosure and explosion proof gas catalytic heaters, gas fired blowers, and has heating accessories that comprise regulators, valves, mounting brackets, and battery cables.

