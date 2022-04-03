Thomas Peterffy Sells 20,000 Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Stock

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.73, for a total value of $1,354,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Thomas Peterffy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 28th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.34, for a total value of $1,326,800.00.

On Thursday, March 24th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total value of $1,321,600.00.

On Tuesday, March 22nd, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.70, for a total value of $1,354,000.00.

On Wednesday, March 16th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.65, for a total value of $1,293,000.00.

On Monday, March 14th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.14, for a total value of $1,242,800.00.

On Wednesday, March 9th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.11, for a total value of $1,222,200.00.

On Monday, March 7th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.64, for a total value of $1,172,800.00.

On Friday, March 4th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.99, for a total value of $1,179,800.00.

On Wednesday, March 2nd, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.53, for a total value of $1,270,600.00.

On Monday, February 28th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.55, for a total value of $1,331,000.00.

IBKR opened at $66.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $67.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.01. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.95 and a 12-month high of $82.83. The firm has a market cap of $27.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.75.

Interactive Brokers Group ( NASDAQ:IBKR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 3.25% and a net margin of 10.80%. The company had revenue of $603.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.27%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IBKR. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 151.4% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,359,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $346,228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625,600 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 745.8% in the 4th quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,768,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $140,436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559,196 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,173,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 63.6% in the 3rd quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 1,627,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,467,000 after acquiring an additional 632,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,145,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $507,821,000 after acquiring an additional 627,539 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.92% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on IBKR. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Bank of America began coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $126.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Interactive Brokers Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.60.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in executing, clearing, and settling trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

