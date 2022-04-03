Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) and National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) Head-To-Head Survey

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Rating) and Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

60.3% of National CineMedia shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.7% of Thryv shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.1% of National CineMedia shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 59.2% of Thryv shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

National CineMedia has a beta of 1.42, suggesting that its stock price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Thryv has a beta of 1.23, suggesting that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for National CineMedia and Thryv, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score National CineMedia 0 0 4 0 3.00 Thryv 0 0 5 0 3.00

National CineMedia currently has a consensus price target of $5.63, indicating a potential upside of 125.90%. Thryv has a consensus price target of $41.11, indicating a potential upside of 41.26%. Given National CineMedia’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe National CineMedia is more favorable than Thryv.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares National CineMedia and Thryv’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio National CineMedia $114.60 million 1.77 -$48.70 million ($0.61) -4.08 Thryv $1.11 billion 0.89 $101.58 million $2.81 10.36

Thryv has higher revenue and earnings than National CineMedia. National CineMedia is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Thryv, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares National CineMedia and Thryv’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets National CineMedia -42.50% N/A -7.27% Thryv 9.12% 41.94% 8.32%

Summary

Thryv beats National CineMedia on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

National CineMedia Company Profile (Get Rating)

National CineMedia, Inc. is a holding company. It engages in the provision of advertising, business meetings, event services, and third-party theatre circuits under network affiliate agreements. The firm owns and operates the digital in-theatre network, which is used to distribute content for its advertising promotions, Fathom Events. National CineMedia was founded on October 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Centennial, CO.

Thryv Company Profile (Get Rating)

Thryv Holdings, Inc. provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs) in the United States. The company operates through three segments: SaaS (Software as a Service), Marketing Services, and Thryv International. The SaaS segment provides Thryv, an SMB end-to-end customer experience platform, which is integrated with Google; and ThryvPay, a payment solution that allows users to get paid through credit card and ACH. The Marketing Services segment provides print and digital solutions, including the company's print yellow pages; internet yellow pages, such as yellowpages.com, superpages.com, and dexknows.com; search engine marketing solutions; and other digital media solutions, such as online display and social advertising, online presence, and video and SEO tools. The Thryv International segment provides digital marketing and directory services. The company was formerly known as Dex Media Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Thryv Holdings, Inc. in July 2019. Thryv Holdings, Inc. is based in DFW Airport, Texas.

