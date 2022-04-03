Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.000-$0.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.210. The company issued revenue guidance of $143 million-$148 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $166.15 million.

Shares of Tilly’s stock opened at $9.12 on Friday. Tilly’s has a 52 week low of $8.96 and a 52 week high of $17.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.76. The firm has a market cap of $282.41 million, a PE ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 2.11.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.03). Tilly’s had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 35.79%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Tilly’s will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

TLYS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. William Blair lowered Tilly’s from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. B. Riley cut their price objective on Tilly’s from $21.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. TheStreet downgraded Tilly’s from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a buy rating on shares of Tilly’s in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tilly’s in a report on Thursday. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tilly’s currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TLYS. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Tilly’s by 62.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,829 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Tilly’s by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,877 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Tilly’s by 97.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,254 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Tilly’s by 74.2% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,227 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,653 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Tilly’s by 159.2% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,237 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 5,059 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.45% of the company’s stock.

Tilly’s, Inc engages in the retail of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories. Its stores are located in retail centers, including malls, lifestyle centers, power centers, community centers, outlet centers, and street-front locations. The company was founded by Hezy Shaked and Tilly Levine in 1982 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

