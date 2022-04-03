Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 1,993,179 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 31,385,385 shares.The stock last traded at $8.01 and had previously closed at $7.77.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Tilray from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Tilray from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Tilray from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on shares of Tilray from $11.80 to $7.40 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Tilray from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tilray currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.45.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 2.37.

Tilray ( NASDAQ:TLRY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.12. Tilray had a negative net margin of 66.64% and a negative return on equity of 2.57%. The business had revenue of $155.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.57 million. The business’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Tilray Inc will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLRY. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in shares of Tilray by 157.6% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Tilray in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tilray in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Tilray in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. lifted its position in Tilray by 48.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 3,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. 12.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

