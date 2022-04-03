Timken (NYSE:TKR) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $59.14

The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $59.14 and last traded at $59.14, with a volume of 20957 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $60.70.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Timken in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI raised Timken from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Timken from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Bank of America cut shares of Timken from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Timken from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $84.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Sunday, December 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.33.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.19. The company has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Timken ( NYSE:TKR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $982.62 million. Timken had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Timken Company will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. Timken’s payout ratio is presently 25.05%.

In other news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 5,000 shares of Timken stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.32, for a total value of $341,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 10.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Timken by 210.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 684,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,200,000 after acquiring an additional 464,666 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in Timken by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 33,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Timken during the 3rd quarter worth $530,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Timken by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 107,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,046,000 after buying an additional 3,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beddow Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Timken by 136.7% during the third quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after buying an additional 9,125 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.55% of the company’s stock.

Timken Company Profile (NYSE:TKR)

The Timken Co engages in the engineering, manufacturing, and marketing of bearings and power transmission products. It offers gearboxes, belts, chains, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches, and brakes. It operates through the following segments: Mobile Industries and Process Industries.

