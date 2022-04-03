TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on TimkenSteel from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TimkenSteel from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.
Shares of NYSE:TMST opened at $22.15 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.84. TimkenSteel has a one year low of $10.52 and a one year high of $24.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.89.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of TimkenSteel by 42.0% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,104,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,220,000 after acquiring an additional 326,697 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of TimkenSteel by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,270,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $119,969,000 after acquiring an additional 312,542 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TimkenSteel in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,402,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of TimkenSteel by 311.7% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 343,184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,663,000 after acquiring an additional 259,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of TimkenSteel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,605,000. Institutional investors own 77.41% of the company’s stock.
About TimkenSteel (Get Rating)
TimkenSteel Corporation manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products in the United States and internationally. It offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets, as well as supplies machining and thermal treatment services. The company's products are used in gears; hubs; axles; crankshafts and connecting rods; oil country drill pipes; bits and collars; bearing races and rolling elements; bushings; fuel injectors; wind energy shafts; anti-friction bearings; and other applications.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TimkenSteel (TMST)
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
- 3 Stocks Under $50 a Share to Buy Now
- 3 Best Telemedicine Stocks for Investors
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/28 – 4/1
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
Receive News & Ratings for TimkenSteel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TimkenSteel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.