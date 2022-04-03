TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on TimkenSteel from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TimkenSteel from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Shares of NYSE:TMST opened at $22.15 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.84. TimkenSteel has a one year low of $10.52 and a one year high of $24.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.89.

TimkenSteel ( NYSE:TMST Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $338.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.50 million. TimkenSteel had a return on equity of 29.15% and a net margin of 13.33%. The company’s revenue was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that TimkenSteel will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of TimkenSteel by 42.0% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,104,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,220,000 after acquiring an additional 326,697 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of TimkenSteel by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,270,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $119,969,000 after acquiring an additional 312,542 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TimkenSteel in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,402,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of TimkenSteel by 311.7% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 343,184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,663,000 after acquiring an additional 259,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of TimkenSteel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,605,000. Institutional investors own 77.41% of the company’s stock.

About TimkenSteel (Get Rating)

TimkenSteel Corporation manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products in the United States and internationally. It offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets, as well as supplies machining and thermal treatment services. The company's products are used in gears; hubs; axles; crankshafts and connecting rods; oil country drill pipes; bits and collars; bearing races and rolling elements; bushings; fuel injectors; wind energy shafts; anti-friction bearings; and other applications.

