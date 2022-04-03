TMC the metals (NASDAQ:TMC) Trading Down 6.6%

Shares of TMC the metals company Inc (NASDAQ:TMC – Get Rating) dropped 6.6% on Friday . The company traded as low as $2.37 and last traded at $2.42. Approximately 24,736 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 5,382,792 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.59.

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on TMC the metals from $3.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.65.

In other TMC the metals news, CFO Craig Shesky purchased 15,000 shares of TMC the metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.80 per share, for a total transaction of $27,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Gerard Barron acquired 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.19 per share, with a total value of $50,370.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 66,000 shares of company stock valued at $137,010.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Loews Corp acquired a new position in TMC the metals in the third quarter valued at $7,055,000. Asia Research & Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in TMC the metals in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,855,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of TMC the metals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $845,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TMC the metals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,852,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TMC the metals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $817,000. 67.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TMC the metals Company Profile (NASDAQ:TMC)

TMC the metals company Inc is an explorer of battery metals from seafloor polymetallic nodules. TMC the metals company Inc, formerly known as Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corporation, is based in NEW YORK.

