Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:TKOMY) Short Interest Up 25.6% in March

Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:TKOMY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 76,500 shares, a growth of 25.6% from the February 28th total of 60,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 78,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tokio Marine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

TKOMY opened at $57.97 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.13. Tokio Marine has a one year low of $44.25 and a one year high of $63.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.42.

Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in non-life and life insurance, international insurance, and financial and general businesses worldwide. The company provides business, fire, Internet and mobile, rental housing, and natural catastrophe risk insurance services, as well as insurance for retail and corporate fields.

