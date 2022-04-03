TOMI Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:TOMZ) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TOMI Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:TOMZ – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TOMI Environmental Solutions Inc. is specialises in disinfection and decontamination, utilizing its premier Binary Ionization Technology(R) platform through its SteraMist(R) products – a hydrogen peroxide-based mist and fog composed of ionized Hydrogen Peroxide. TOMI Environmental Solutions Inc. is based in BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. “

Separately, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of TOMI Environmental Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $3.50 price objective for the company.

Shares of TOMZ traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.92. The stock had a trading volume of 36,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,698. TOMI Environmental Solutions has a 52 week low of $0.85 and a 52 week high of $4.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.00 and a 200 day moving average of $1.36. The company has a market cap of $18.15 million, a P/E ratio of -2.71 and a beta of -0.38.

TOMI Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:TOMZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.06). TOMI Environmental Solutions had a negative net margin of 60.44% and a negative return on equity of 44.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that TOMI Environmental Solutions will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in TOMI Environmental Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TOMI Environmental Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of TOMI Environmental Solutions by 216.2% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 40,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 27,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of TOMI Environmental Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.59% of the company’s stock.

TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc, a bacteria decontamination and infectious disease control company, provides environmental solutions for indoor surface decontamination in the United States and internationally. Its products and services include SteraMist Surface Unit, a fully portable, handheld, point and spray disinfection/decontamination system intended to provide quick turnover of any affected space; SteraMist Environment System, a transportable, remotely controlled system that provides complete room disinfection/decontamination of a sealed space up to 103.8 m3; and The SteraMist Hospital Disinfection Cart, a solution to aid its hospital-healthcare customers in providing the quality of care and safety to their patients by disinfecting patient and operating rooms, pharmacies, ambulances, and emergency environments in a hospital or healthcare facility.

