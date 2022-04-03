TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BTIG Research cut shares of TopBuild from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of TopBuild from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of TopBuild from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of TopBuild from $278.00 to $219.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of TopBuild from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $268.44.

BLD stock opened at $183.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $216.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $238.37. TopBuild has a 52-week low of $179.50 and a 52-week high of $284.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.74 and a beta of 1.58.

TopBuild ( NYSE:BLD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The construction company reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.20. TopBuild had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 23.71%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 47.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that TopBuild will post 13.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,444 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 1.7% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,027 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 21.3% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 296 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 5.3% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,102 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 724 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 95.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TopBuild Corp. engages in the installation and distribution of insulation products and other building products to the U.S. and Canadian construction industry. It operates through the following segments: Installation, Specialty Distribution, and Corporate. The Installation segment provides insulation installation services nationwide through its TruTeam contractor services and business branches located in the U.S.

