Toro (NYSE:TTC) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.900-$4.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.970. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.44 billion-$4.51 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.42 billion.

Shares of TTC stock opened at $86.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Toro has a twelve month low of $81.15 and a twelve month high of $118.13. The company has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.70.

Get Toro alerts:

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. Toro had a return on equity of 31.17% and a net margin of 9.16%. The business had revenue of $932.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $972.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. Toro’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Toro will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Toro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.09%.

Several research firms have commented on TTC. StockNews.com began coverage on Toro in a research report on Thursday. They issued a hold rating for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Toro from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Toro from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Toro has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $95.67.

In other news, VP Richard W. Rodier sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.95, for a total value of $309,420.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in Toro by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in Toro by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 15,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Toro by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 55,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Toro by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 180,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,994,000 after acquiring an additional 1,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Toro in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,453,000. 82.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Toro (Get Rating)

The Toro Company engages in the designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, brush, snow thrower attachment, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Toro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.