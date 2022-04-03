Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Shares of NYSE:TM opened at $180.37 on Thursday. Toyota Motor has a 52-week low of $149.90 and a 52-week high of $213.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $182.25 and a 200 day moving average of $183.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $252.15 billion, a PE ratio of 8.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.07.
Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $5.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.74 by $1.29. The company had revenue of $68.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.26 billion. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 12.32%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Toyota Motor will post 18.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Toyota Motor (Get Rating)
Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius, Prius PHV, C-HR, LC HV, ES HV, Camry, JPN TAXI, Avalon HV, Crown HV, Century HV, UX HV, Corolla SD, Corolla Sport, RAV4 HV, WG HV, RAV4 PHV, Highlander HV, Harrier HV, Sienna HV, UX EV, Corolla Cross HV, and Yaris HV names; fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI and SORA names; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla, Yaris, Corolla Sport , Aqua, Passo, Roomy, Tank, Etios, Vios, AGYA, Rush, GLANZA, Urban Cruiser, and Raize names.
