Transat A.T. Inc. (TSE:TRZ) Given Average Recommendation of “Sell” by Brokerages

Shares of Transat A.T. Inc. (TSE:TRZ – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Sell” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and one has assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$3.50.

TRZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. National Bankshares upped their target price on Transat A.T. from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. TD Securities upped their target price on Transat A.T. from C$3.25 to C$4.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th.

TSE:TRZ traded up C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$5.11. 113,046 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 219,130. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$4.88 and a 200 day moving average of C$4.69. Transat A.T. has a twelve month low of C$3.74 and a twelve month high of C$7.90. The company has a market capitalization of C$192.89 million and a P/E ratio of -0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16,969.40, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Transat A.T. Inc operates as an integrated international tourism company in the Americas and Europe. The company offers vacation packages, hotel stays, and air travel services under the Transat and Air Transat brands to approximately 60 destinations in approximately 25 countries. It also operates outgoing tours; and involved in the retail distribution activities, such as providing advice to travelers.

