Traton (OTCMKTS:TRATF) Cut to Neutral at Citigroup

Traton (OTCMKTS:TRATF – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on TRATF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Traton from €34.00 ($37.36) to €30.00 ($32.97) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Traton in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Traton presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.
OTCMKTS TRATF opened at $18.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.24. Traton has a 52 week low of $18.00 and a 52 week high of $34.00.
Traton SE manufactures commercial vehicles worldwide. It operates through Industrial Business and Financial Services segments. The company offers light and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, such as trucks and bus chassis; vans; construction vehicles; city buses; and intercity and travel coaches, as well as spare parts and services.
