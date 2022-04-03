Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Travere Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages to identify, develop and deliver life-changing therapies. Travere Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Retrophin Inc., is based in SAN DIEGO. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Travere Therapeutics from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Travere Therapeutics from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on Travere Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $34.11.

Travere Therapeutics stock opened at $27.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 4.64 and a current ratio of 4.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.19 and a beta of 0.77. Travere Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $12.75 and a fifty-two week high of $31.65.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $57.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.40 million. Travere Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 55.22% and a negative net margin of 79.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.37) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Travere Therapeutics will post -3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 4,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.40, for a total value of $131,876.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 4,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.43, for a total value of $147,037.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,401 shares of company stock worth $1,062,302. 4.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TVTX. Deep Track Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $76,048,000. VR Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $42,011,000. Lynx1 Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $22,878,000. Sofinnova Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 138.0% in the fourth quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 1,040,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,308,000 after acquiring an additional 603,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 1,282.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 511,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,868,000 after acquiring an additional 474,229 shares in the last quarter.

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, commercialization, and delivering of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, as well as for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola and Thiola EC, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of homozygous cystinuria.

