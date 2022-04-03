Trean Insurance Group (NASDAQ:TIG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Trean Insurance Group (NASDAQ:TIG – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on TIG. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Trean Insurance Group from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Trean Insurance Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Trean Insurance Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Trean Insurance Group has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.00.

Shares of NASDAQ TIG opened at $5.09 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.17. The company has a market cap of $260.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Trean Insurance Group has a 12-month low of $3.19 and a 12-month high of $18.45.

Trean Insurance Group ( NASDAQ:TIG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.06). Trean Insurance Group had a return on equity of 5.27% and a net margin of 7.69%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Trean Insurance Group will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Trean Insurance Group by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 34,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 7,550 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Trean Insurance Group by 87.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 13,238 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Trean Insurance Group by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 6,504 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Trean Insurance Group by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 76,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 12,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Trean Insurance Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $111,000. 87.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trean Insurance Group, Inc underwrites specialty casualty insurance products in the United States. The company underwrites business, predominantly workers' compensation, accident and health, and medical professional liability products. It also offers a variety of services, including issuing carrier, claims administration, and reinsurance brokerage services.

