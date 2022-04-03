TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James upped their price target on TriCo Bancshares from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TriCo Bancshares presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $48.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCBK opened at $39.60 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.48. TriCo Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $38.37 and a fifty-two week high of $48.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

TriCo Bancshares ( NASDAQ:TCBK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.03. TriCo Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 34.53%. The firm had revenue of $86.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.90 million. Research analysts expect that TriCo Bancshares will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. TriCo Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.38%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in TriCo Bancshares in the third quarter valued at about $7,911,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in TriCo Bancshares by 534.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 80,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,423,000 after purchasing an additional 67,761 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in TriCo Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,803,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in TriCo Bancshares by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,302,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,920,000 after purchasing an additional 51,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its holdings in TriCo Bancshares by 27.5% in the third quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 215,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,366,000 after purchasing an additional 46,539 shares during the last quarter. 66.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

