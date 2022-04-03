Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN) Downgraded by TD Securities to “Hold”

TD Securities lowered shares of Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $18.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $17.00. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

TCN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tricon Residential from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Tricon Residential from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Tricon Residential in a report on Sunday, December 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $16.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Tricon Residential in a research note on Monday, March 28th. They set an outperform rating and a $18.50 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tricon Residential has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.15.

Shares of NYSE:TCN opened at $15.76 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Tricon Residential has a 52 week low of $5.49 and a 52 week high of $17.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.33.

Tricon Residential ( NYSE:TCN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $123.37 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tricon Residential will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.058 dividend. This is a boost from Tricon Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tricon Residential in the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Tricon Residential in the fourth quarter worth about $496,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tricon Residential in the fourth quarter worth about $6,672,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tricon Residential in the fourth quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Tricon Residential in the fourth quarter worth about $51,769,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Tricon Residential, Inc is a residential real estate investment company. It owns and operates single family rental homes and multi-family rental apartments in the United States and Canada. It operates through the five reportable segments: Single Family Rental Business,Multi Family Rental Business, Residential Development Business, Private Funds and Advisory Business and Corporate Activities.

