Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on TUP. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tupperware Brands from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Tupperware Brands from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.00.
Shares of NYSE TUP opened at $19.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $889.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.27 and a beta of 2.65. Tupperware Brands has a 12 month low of $13.28 and a 12 month high of $29.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.11.
In other Tupperware Brands news, CAO Madeline Otero sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.22, for a total value of $201,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TUP. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tupperware Brands during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tupperware Brands during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tupperware Brands during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in shares of Tupperware Brands by 67.5% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Tupperware Brands by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.95% of the company’s stock.
About Tupperware Brands (Get Rating)
Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a consumer products company worldwide. The company manufactures, markets, and sells design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.
