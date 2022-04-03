Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on TUP. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tupperware Brands from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Tupperware Brands from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.00.

Shares of NYSE TUP opened at $19.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $889.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.27 and a beta of 2.65. Tupperware Brands has a 12 month low of $13.28 and a 12 month high of $29.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.11.

Tupperware Brands ( NYSE:TUP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.14). Tupperware Brands had a negative return on equity of 102.22% and a net margin of 1.10%. The firm had revenue of $394.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. Tupperware Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tupperware Brands will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

In other Tupperware Brands news, CAO Madeline Otero sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.22, for a total value of $201,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TUP. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tupperware Brands during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tupperware Brands during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tupperware Brands during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in shares of Tupperware Brands by 67.5% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Tupperware Brands by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a consumer products company worldwide. The company manufactures, markets, and sells design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

