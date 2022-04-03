Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Turning Point Brands, Inc. provides tobacco products. The Company’s product consists of moist snuff, loose leaf chewing tobacco, cigarette papers, make-your-own cigar wraps and cigar smoking tobacco, cigars and liquid and tobacco vapour. Its portfolio of brands includes Zig-Zag(R), Beech-Nut(R) and Stoker’s(R). Turning Point Brands, Inc. is based in Louisville, Kentucky. “

Get Turning Point Brands alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on TPB. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Turning Point Brands from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Turning Point Brands from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

Shares of TPB stock opened at $34.00 on Wednesday. Turning Point Brands has a 12-month low of $29.04 and a 12-month high of $54.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $621.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 4.01, a current ratio of 6.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.16 and a 200-day moving average of $37.88.

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $105.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.41 million. Turning Point Brands had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 47.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. Research analysts expect that Turning Point Brands will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This is a boost from Turning Point Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Turning Point Brands’s payout ratio is 9.52%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Turning Point Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Turning Point Brands by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Turning Point Brands by 111.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Turning Point Brands by 414.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Turning Point Brands by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. 85.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Turning Point Brands (Get Rating)

Turning Point Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes branded consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Zig-Zag Products, Stoker's Products, and NewGen Products. The Zig-Zag Products segment markets and distributes rolling papers, tubes, finished cigars, make-your-own cigar wraps, and related products under the Zig-Zag brand.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Turning Point Brands (TPB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Turning Point Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turning Point Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.