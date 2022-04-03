TurtleCoin Market Cap Hits $2.19 Million (TRTL)

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. TurtleCoin has a market cap of $2.19 million and $64,428.00 worth of TurtleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TurtleCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, TurtleCoin has traded down 4.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 23.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000011 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 78.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

TurtleCoin Coin Profile

TurtleCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 9th, 2017. TurtleCoin’s total supply is 112,526,928,157 coins. The Reddit community for TurtleCoin is /r/TRTL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TurtleCoin’s official website is turtlecoin.lol. TurtleCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@turtlecoin. TurtleCoin’s official Twitter account is @_turtlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “TurtleCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. It is a community-focused cryptocurrency which follows three simple tenets: Fast, Easy, Safe. “

Buying and Selling TurtleCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TurtleCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TurtleCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

