Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio reduced its stake in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) by 91.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,982 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 257,131 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Twitter were worth $993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TWTR. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Twitter in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Twitter by 2,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 525 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Twitter by 601.3% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 561 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Twitter by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 576 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Twitter by 178.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 683 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. 78.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TWTR opened at $39.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.47 billion, a PE ratio of -131.03 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 5.89, a current ratio of 5.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.64. Twitter, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.30 and a fifty-two week high of $73.34.

Twitter ( NYSE:TWTR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The social networking company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 4.37% and a negative net margin of 4.36%. The company’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Twitter, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Twitter announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 10th that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the social networking company to purchase up to 14% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.27, for a total value of $161,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 5,614 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total value of $207,942.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,614 shares of company stock valued at $744,993 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TWTR. Benchmark began coverage on Twitter in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Twitter from $80.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Twitter in a research report on Friday, March 18th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Twitter from $70.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on Twitter from $67.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.88.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real-time. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted ads and Twitter amplify, follower ads, and Twitter takeover; Tips to directly send small one-time payments on Twitter using various payment methods, including bitcoin; Super Follows, a paid monthly subscription, which includes bonus content, exclusive previews, and perks as a way to support and connect with creators on Twitter; and Ticketed Spaces to support creators on Twitter for their time and effort in hosting, speaking, and moderating the public conversation on Twitter Spaces.

