UBS Group AG Expected to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $2.75 Per Share (NYSE:UBS)

UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2024 EPS estimates for UBS Group in a report issued on Wednesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst F. Bocahut expects that the bank will post earnings of $2.75 per share for the year.

Get UBS Group alerts:

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The bank reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.14. UBS Group had a net margin of 19.20% and a return on equity of 12.48%. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. UBS Group’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of UBS Group from CHF 20 to CHF 22 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of UBS Group from CHF 20 to CHF 21 in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of UBS Group in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of UBS Group from CHF 1.80 to CHF 20.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.29.

NYSE:UBS opened at $19.69 on Friday. UBS Group has a one year low of $14.42 and a one year high of $21.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.60, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.15.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UBS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of UBS Group in the fourth quarter worth $2,957,133,000. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of UBS Group by 14,229.1% during the fourth quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,101,646 shares of the bank’s stock worth $145,825,000 after acquiring an additional 8,045,106 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of UBS Group by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 137,022,580 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,448,592,000 after acquiring an additional 5,765,285 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of UBS Group by 24.6% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 25,076,910 shares of the bank’s stock worth $403,754,000 after acquiring an additional 4,956,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of UBS Group by 697.6% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,696,646 shares of the bank’s stock worth $84,634,000 after acquiring an additional 4,107,776 shares during the last quarter. 33.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 12th. This is a boost from UBS Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.37. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. UBS Group’s dividend payout ratio is 5.85%.

UBS Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions to ultra high net worth and high net worth clients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for UBS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.