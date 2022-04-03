UBS Group Analysts Give DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS) a €43.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €43.00 ($47.25) price target on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €36.00 ($39.56) price objective on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €44.00 ($48.35) price objective on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €47.00 ($51.65) price objective on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €52.10 ($57.25) price objective on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays set a €50.00 ($54.95) target price on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €44.20 ($48.57).

ETR:DWS opened at €33.60 ($36.92) on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of €33.90 and a 200 day moving average of €35.52. The company has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62. DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of €27.66 ($30.40) and a 1-year high of €41.88 ($46.02). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

DWS Group GmbH & Co KGaA offers asset management services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions cover equities, fixed income, cash, real estate, infrastructure, and private equity, as well as a range of sustainable investments.

