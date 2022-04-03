Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ultra Clean from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ultra Clean currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $63.80.

NASDAQ UCTT opened at $40.47 on Thursday. Ultra Clean has a 52 week low of $37.72 and a 52 week high of $65.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.68.

Ultra Clean ( NASDAQ:UCTT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.03. Ultra Clean had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 22.20%. The firm had revenue of $615.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $605.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ultra Clean will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

In other Ultra Clean news, Director David T. Ibnale sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.68, for a total value of $1,142,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Vijayan S. Chinnasami sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $138,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,300 shares of company stock valued at $1,432,490. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel boosted its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 43.7% during the 4th quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 31,914 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after acquiring an additional 9,700 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,449,396 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $484,656,000 after acquiring an additional 61,138 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 42,347 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,723 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 124,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,136,000 after acquiring an additional 34,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 55.4% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 179,982 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,324,000 after acquiring an additional 64,171 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc develops and supplies critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides ultra-clean valves, high purity connectors, industrial process connectors and valves, pneumatic actuators, manifolds and safety solutions, hoses, pressure gauges, and gas line and component heaters; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; and gas delivery systems, such as weldments, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system.

